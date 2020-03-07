Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.35% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $6,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,047,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRMT. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $665.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

