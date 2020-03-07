Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,537,000 after purchasing an additional 194,837 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $8,908,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 80,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,051 shares of company stock worth $1,241,308. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.69. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $102.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BPMC. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

