Mackay Shields LLC Sells 38,961 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,961 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.06% of KBR worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBR opened at $23.54 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.