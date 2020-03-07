Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,795 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,222,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,496 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,431,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.58 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.43%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.