Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 895,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,393,000 after buying an additional 623,296 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,634 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COLD opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

