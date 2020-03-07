Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 106,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $266.04 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.96. The company has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $142,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

