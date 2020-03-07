Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $277,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 284,782 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $168,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,865 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,696,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.