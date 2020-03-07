Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after acquiring an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $190.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $173.31 and a 12 month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $2,094,391.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,776.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,428 shares of company stock valued at $14,545,297. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

