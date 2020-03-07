Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 842,575 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 842,575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,052,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 574,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.