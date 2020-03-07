Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,184 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 112.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,313 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.