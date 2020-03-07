6,543 Shares in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 171,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

MIC stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.