LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,440 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $27.52 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.