Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS opened at $105.68 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $61.74 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

