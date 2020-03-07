Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 256,631 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 256,631 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 543,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 447,857 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.99.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

