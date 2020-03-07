Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $282,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY opened at $368.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $349.71 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.