Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7,987.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

