Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,080 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOG. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44. Harley-Davidson Inc has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

