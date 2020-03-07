Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $256.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.73 and a 200-day moving average of $258.32. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura raised Ulta Beauty from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

