Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $132.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.