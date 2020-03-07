Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,893 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.66.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $2,715,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,482 shares of company stock worth $14,217,551. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

