Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $144.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.37.

NYSE:RL opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

