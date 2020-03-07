Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 79,414 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 79,414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,598,000 after buying an additional 301,288 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 274,263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $167,880,000 after buying an additional 269,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $46,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $198.86 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

