Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 53,280 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.48%.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

