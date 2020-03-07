Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 125,085 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 125,085 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after acquiring an additional 847,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $350,475,000 after acquiring an additional 484,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $308,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

