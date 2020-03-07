Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 96,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 863,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 187,434 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

