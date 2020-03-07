Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

