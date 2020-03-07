Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 29,686 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,686 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 108,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NYSE:NWL opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.