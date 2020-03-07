Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 124,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,830 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMTL. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

CMTL opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $581.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.42. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

