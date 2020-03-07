Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,787 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,645,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 722.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 529,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 465,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.58. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

