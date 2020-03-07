Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 725,036 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 264,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 253,930 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $6.49 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.