Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $286,000 Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 125.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

