Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,782 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

DLTR opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.