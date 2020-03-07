Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Holdings Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECHO stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $462.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research began coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

