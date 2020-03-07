Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 53,580 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,220,000 after purchasing an additional 265,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $6.11 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta bought 35,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

