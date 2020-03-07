Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 29,798 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,798 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $89.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.65. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

