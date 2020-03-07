Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61,420 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after buying an additional 209,503 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after buying an additional 200,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2,226.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 150,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,472,000 after buying an additional 143,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $15,489,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $102.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

