Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116,497 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $228.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.05. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

