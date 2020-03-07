Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 74,901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,901.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,991.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,838.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

