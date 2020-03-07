Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marcus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,697,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

MCS stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Marcus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $731.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

