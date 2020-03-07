LSV Asset Management Sells 25,700 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

