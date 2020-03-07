Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:AMPY) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,785 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth $2,807,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 822.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 353,309 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS AMPY opened at $2.13 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

