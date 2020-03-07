Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ENI by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 389,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 82,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 204,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:E opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

