Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 33.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $225,170. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

