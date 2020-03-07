Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 18,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.03 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

