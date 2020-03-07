Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,734 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in WPP by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,290,000 after acquiring an additional 107,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 12,561.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. Wpp Plc has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.4006 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

