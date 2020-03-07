Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Stake Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GAP by 2,651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GAP by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,187 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,749,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 180.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 946,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

