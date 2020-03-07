9,800 Shares in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

