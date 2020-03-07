Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,349,000 after buying an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,787,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,718,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,142,000 after buying an additional 446,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

LB stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on L Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

