Martingale Asset Management L P Has $39,000 Holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 263,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 3,007.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANH stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 47.74, a quick ratio of 47.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

