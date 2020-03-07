Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 131,133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 405,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 133,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $28.69 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

